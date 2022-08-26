Flash floods warned for Bangkok, central region of Thailand

Residents in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, and Lopburi have been warned of possible flash floods caused by Pa Sak and Chao Phraya river overflows starting Saturday (Aug 27).

According to experts from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), a planned water release from Pa Sak Jolasid Dam will likely exacerbate the situation.







The DDPM previously reported that the Pa Sak river’s upstream areas had been experiencing severe rainfall since Sunday (Aug 21), resulting in a continuing rise in water levels within the dam.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) anticipates that between August 24 and 30, Pa Sak Jolasid Dam will receive as much as 133 million cubic meters of water, bringing the total volume of water in the dam to 355 million cubic meters, much beyond its ideal level.







To prevent possible structural damage to the dam, RID officials will increase water drainage from the dam from 34.56 million cubic meters per day to 43.2 million cubic meters per day beginning on August 27. This will dramatically increase the water levels in the Pa Sak and Chao Phraya rivers, which flow through six provinces.







The DDPM is now advising the public, especially downstream riverside communities, to monitor the water level regularly and prepare for evacuation in case of flash floods.

Those needing assistance or wanting to report an incident can contact hotline 1784, Line @1784DDPM, or the Thai Disaster Alert mobile application.

































