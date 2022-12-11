Senators hold seminar on ‘China-Laos-Thailand Railway’

Senators and relevant agencies recently organized a seminar under the topic of “Guidelines for the Link Development of China-Laos-Thailand Railway,” with the aim of tackling issues and challenges related to the railway project.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Gen Singsuk Singprai, First Deputy Speaker of the Senate. The seminar was attended by senators and representatives of transport committees and government agencies, together with members of the academic, private and public sectors.







Gen Singsuk said competitiveness enhancement is one of the important national strategies according to the 20-Year National Strategic Plan. He added that policy on the railway network will drive the Thai economy and competitiveness to new heights. The Transport Committee under the senate has been following up on the terms of infrastructure and logistics connections.







Many areas were discussed during the seminar, including the development of logistics in the region; how the project benefits agriculture; services and investments; innovations and technologies; demand and supply; improved commute and tourism; environmental sustainability; energy efficiency, and infrastructural development.

Additionally, the First Deputy Speaker said the seminar presented the views of the Thai public on the Development of the China-Laos-Thailand Railway. (NNT)





























