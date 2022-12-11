Ex-employer denies hiring Polish hitmen to kidnap and torture Cambodian woman in Pattaya

Thai police have asked Interpol for help in arresting two Polish fugitives who attacked a Cambodian woman in Pattaya and fled to the Philippines.

An apparent pair of hired hitmen, Daniel Majewski, 22, and Mateusz Piotr Krynicki, 31, are accused of slitting the face of the unidentified 30-year-old victim, bludgeoning her with a hammer and splashing acid on her genitals Nov. 1 before escaping the country undetected Nov. 3.







The case only came to light when victims’ rights lawyer Sittha Biabangkerd of the People’s Legal Team for Youth and Society Foundation, brought it to the attention of deputy national police chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn. After investigation, he contacted Interpol to issue a “red notice” equivalent to an international arrest warrant.

The victim, a freelance painter and employee of a Cambodian charity, has been living in Pattaya for a year. She accused her former employer, identified only as Katanyuta of Nakhon Ratchasima, of hiring the Polish hitmen to attack her as retribution for her affair with Katanyuta’s Australian ex-husband.







On Saturday, Katanyuta held a news conference and denied any involvement with the attack on the Cambodian woman, saying she had “no reason” to perpetrate such an attack and only learned about it from the news.

Banglamung police chief Pol. Col. Nawin Sinturat said the woman, now being treated at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, was kidnapped after meeting supposed buyers of a painting at a Naklua Soi 16 restaurant.

They pulled her into an abandoned house and taped her feet and hands. Then they threw acid and cut her face with a knife before running away.

After the incident, the police seized a utility knife, a hammer, tape, electric cables and a glass, all of which contained DNA of the attackers.







The Cambodian woman said she did not know the two Polacks, but that she had received telephone death threats from Katanyuta after she and her Aussie husband filed for divorce. Katanyuta denied ever contacting the victim, who she and her husband had met in Cambodia while Katanyuta had been filming a documentary there. The Cambodian woman then came to work for her.

Police said Majewski and Krynicki had arrived in Thailand on Oct. 20, had surveilled the victim through Oct. 31 and attacked her on Nov. 1.





























