Senator rules out assault on Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ in fatal fall from speedboat in Chao Phraya River

Senator Dr Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan said that the first autopsy on actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong was quite complete and she did not think the late actress was assaulted.

Dr Khunying Porntip who is a former director-general of the Central Institute of Forensic Science said she would report her finding after seeing the body of the actress to her Senate committee on human rights, liberty and consumer protection. She is a member of the panel.



She also said that doctors confirmed Tangmo had a wound in her leg before her death but detectives had yet to confirm if the wound happened before or after her fatal fall from a speedboat.

The actress fell overboard from a speedboat of one of her five companions and drowned in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province in the night of Feb 24.







Senator Somchai Sawangkarn, chairman of the Senate committee on human rights, liberty and consumer protection, said the panel received the results of two autopsies on Tangmo and they were close. There was not a trace of any impact on her head and her teeth were not broken. For the wound in her leg, officials were waiting for the result of a tissue examination to determine what hit her, he said.

Mr Somchai urged police to use a lie detector on Tangmo’s five companions on the speedboat because police’s interrogation on them was incomplete and their accounts contradicted each other on many matters. (TNA)









































