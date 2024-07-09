Senate election results delayed due to unresolved issues

The Election Commission (EC) has yet to finalize the results of the June 26 Senate elections, citing unresolved issues that must be addressed. EC Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong has assured that the delay is due to procedural necessities and not intentional stalling. He also noted that his upcoming leave might further delay the announcement.

The delay has sparked reactions from various stakeholders. The election winners are pressing the EC for a swift certification to facilitate the transition from the current Senate. Meanwhile, some candidates have voiced concerns about electoral irregularities, with threats of legal action if the EC rushes to announce results without adequately addressing these issues.







In a move to address concerns, the outgoing Senate has voted to set up a 23-member committee to investigate the electoral process. This panel, which is to complete its review within 30 days, showcases the Senate’s commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent handling of electoral grievances.

The ongoing situation also highlights the complexities the EC faces in balancing the urgent need for election results and the imperative to thoroughly address electoral disputes amidst heightened political scrutiny in the country. (NNT)





































