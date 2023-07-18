Senate clarifies absence of 33 senators during last Thursday’s prime ministerial vote

The Senate held an assembly today, with its president detailing the reasons why 33 senators were absent during July 13’s bicameral session when the first attempt at selecting a new prime minister transpired. He also asked senators to refrain from voicing their views on a potential amendment of Article 272 of the Constitution before the matter officially becomes a Senate agenda.

President of the Senate Pornpetch Wichitcholchai presided over Monday’s (17 July) Senate meeting. Before tackling the meeting agendas, he reported to senators the reasons for certain senators having missed out on last Thursday’s bicameral meeting in parliament. That joint session was held so members of the upper and lower houses could vote for the new prime minister.







Pornpetch said there were three reasons given for senators having been absent on July 13. Two senators had been absent as they were performing their duty as senators by attending an ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) conference in China. 6 senators who were senior armed forces figures were absent because of other important duties. 9 other senators were absent because of necessary duties abroad which have been scheduled before the date for the bicameral meeting was finalized. Another 16 senators were on sick leave, meaning a total of 33 senators were absent on July 13.







Pornpetch said there were 43 senators who abstained from voting last Thursday, meaning there were 10 senators who attended the prime ministerial selection meeting but did not make a choice.

Addressing reports of senators being intimidated or having their privacy compromised, the president of the Senate said he has asked the police to provide protection for senate members and their families. He added he hoped those who perpetrated the intimidation or violation of the right to privacy would realize these are criminal acts.

Pornpetch revealed he has told senators to refrain from voicing their opinions on a potential amendment to Article 272 of the Constitution before the matter becomes an active agenda of the Senate. (NNT)

















