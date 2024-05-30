Foreign Minister meets U.S. Ambassador on situation in Myanmar and Gaza

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed Ambassador Robert F. Godec, U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, who paid a courtesy call to congratulate the former on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand on 29 May 2024.

Both sides discussed ways to further enhance Thailand-U.S. long-standing alliance and multi-dimensional cooperation both at bilateral and regional levels, as well as reaffirmed their shared commitment to work closer together to advance the strategic partnership and increase cooperation, based on shared values and mutual interests, including on promoting more trade and investment, clean economy, IPEF, cultural cooperation, and soft power.







On this occasion, they also exchanged views on key regional and global developments, including the situation in Myanmar and Gaza. (MFA)

























































