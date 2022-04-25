Security forces on alert at Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge after explosion

An explosion from a suspected car bomb on the Myawaddy side of the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge has raised the alert level on the Thai side, with units at full alert following the blast.

Myawaddy, a town in Myanmar’s southeastern Kayin State, is situated across from Mae Sot district in Thailand’s Tak province.



Anti-government forces in Myanmar are suspected of planting the bomb, which went off in front of the gate of the Myawaddy border checkpoint at the foot of the bridge. The explosion was followed by a power outage in the area along with sounds of gunfire.

There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities, though several buildings and vehicles had apparently sustained damage.







Security forces in Mae Sot have since stepped up patrols along the border to maintain security for local residents. Dozens of Myanmar migrants were also seen fleeing across the border into Thailand before being apprehended by Thai authorities. (NNT)

































