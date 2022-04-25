Thailand to reduce self-isolation period for people exposed to COVID-19 to 5 days in May

The recommended self-isolation period for people exposed to COVID-19 has been lowered following the approval of a new guideline to reduce the quarantine period to five days starting next month.

Endorsed by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the new recommendation calls for people to self-isolate for five days after a ‘high-risk exposure event’ followed by five days of self-monitoring for suspicious symptoms.



During isolation, antigen tests are recommended with the onset of suspicious symptoms. In the absence of symptoms, antigen tests should still be performed on Day 5 and Day 10 following exposure.

After Day 5, the exposed person can return to work barring any positive test results, but should strictly comply with Universal Protection measures, refrain from visiting crowded places and avoid gatherings or group activities.







The term “high-risk exposure” is applicable to those in close physical proximity (less than two meters) to a confirmed case for more than 5 minutes and without wearing a mask.

The term also applies to those directly exposed to droplets from patients through sneezing or coughing, and who share a poorly ventilated space with a patient for more than 30 minutes. (NNT)

































