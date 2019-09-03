Second Sadao customs checkpoint underway

Songkhla – Sadao, Thailand’s largest cross-border trading location, is building a second checkpoint.

Deputy Prime Minister/Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Boonyamanee, Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senniam, Songkhla’s provincial governors and officials of the southern border administrative center visited the construction site in Songkhla. Construction of the checkpoint is 95% complete and is expected to open by the end of this year.

The value of cross-border trade between Thailand and Malaysia amounted to about 803 billion baht last year and 387.41 billion baht in the first half of this year. Of the total, up to 70% passed through the Sadao customs checkpoint.

Thailand currently has nine customs checkpoints along the southern border with Malaysia, with Sadao check-point handling the highest value of imported and exported goods. Sadao customs check-point is viewed by authorities as a strategic economic gateway which is efficiently providing import and export services and continues to expand.