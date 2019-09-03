29th anniversary of the death of Sueb Nakhasathien

Bangkok – Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, attended an event on September 1 to commemorate the death of Seub Nakhasathien at Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Uthai Thani. The memorial service commemorates the death of Seub Nakhasathien, a Thai conservationist who was well known for his efforts to conserve and protect nature within the sanctuary. Sueb Nakhasathien, committed suicide on the morning of September 1, 1990, inside a house at the sanctuary. His death was seen as an urgent message to society and all sectors to seriously pay attention to the destruction of natural resources.

The event this year saw 58 children of park rangers receive scholarships from the Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment. He also released wildlife back into nature from animal shelters, and the stables that are used for the wildlife to adjust to freedom, before being released into the real forest which covers an area of 100 rai (soft release).