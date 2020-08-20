Scuba divers unite for underwater cleanup in Chumphon, southern Thailand

A team of scuba divers clean up trash and restore coral reels in a rehabilitation project at Thailand’s Chumphon Islands National Park.







Over 20 divers from various natural resources agencies join the team that has attempted to revive coral reefs and spectacular nature at the national park.

Chumphon Islands National Park spans 317 square kilometers of ocean, tropical and mangrove forests.

The project is aimed at cleaning up ocean waste and rehabilitating the marine ecosystem of 41 pristine islands inside the park.

The National Park is well known for its coral reefs and diving sites. (TNA)







