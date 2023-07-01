‘Sawasdee DC’ at National Mall to celebrate 190th year of Thailand-U.S. diplomatic relation July 2

The Royal Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C., has organized a Thai festival titled ‘Sawasdee DC’ on 2 July 2023, from 10.00 to 20.00 hr, at the National Mall (3rd/4th St.) to celebrate the 190th year of Thailand-U.S. diplomatic relation. The festival will feature various Thai and American cultures and traditions.

Highlights include a Thai martial arts demonstration showcased by renowned Thai boxer Buakaw Banchamek, as well as Nuad Thai (Thai massage), a jazz band from New Orleans, and Thai traditional performing arts, among many others.







Admission to Sawasdee DC is free. For more information, please visit the website https://www.sawasdeedcthaifestival.com/. (TAT)

