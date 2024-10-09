Save Elephant Foundation faces criticism for management practices and slow evacuation response

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Flash floods in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai province have claimed the life of another elephant, reigniting concerns about animal welfare and disaster preparedness in the region’s elephant camps, Oct 9.

The latest casualty, a 70-year-old elephant named Tamon, died from shock and stress five days after being rescued from rising floodwaters in Mae Taeng district, according to its owner Banleng Takhankaew.



“It’s like an elderly person startled by a loud noise,” Takhankaew said, explaining Tamon’s likely cause of death.

This incident follows the deaths of two elephants from the Save Elephant Foundation, one of Thailand’s largest sanctuaries, which were swept away during evacuation efforts last week.

The Save Elephant Foundation, led by founder Saengduean Chailert, assisted with Tamon’s burial and cremated the remains of its own lost elephants to minimize environmental impact.







The foundation has faced criticism for its elephant management practices and slow evacuation response. Saengduean defended the sanctuary’s approach, stating, “We’re a care center, not a typical elephant camp. Caring for elderly, sick, or abused elephants requires different methods.”

Critics argue that its practice of keeping elephants in enclosures without traditional restraints makes it difficult to evacuate the elephants during emergencies.

“The critics will always criticize, even if they’ve never been here. Our focus is on caring for these animals and the people who support us. We’re transparent about our work and don’t need to justify it. We’ll keep moving forward with our rehabilitation efforts,” she said.









Thailand’s King has provided royally-sponsored grass and animal feed to affected elephant owners, offering some relief amidst the crisis.

The floods have highlighted the challenges faced by both tourism-oriented elephant camps and sanctuary-style foundations in caring for Thailand’s elephants. -819 (TNA)

































