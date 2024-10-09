Heavy rain floods roads in Cha-am, Phetkasem Road and city streets affected

PHETCHABURI, Thailand – Torrential rain in the popular tourist destination of Cha-am has caused flooding along Phetkasem Road and several key streets within the town. Low-sitting vehicles are having difficulty navigating, with traffic moving slowly in affected areas.



On the morning of October 9, heavy rain hit Cha-am, leading to significant water accumulation on Phetkasem Road and several streets in the town. The flooding was particularly severe at Cha-am Intersection and near the Khao Yai Shrine bend, where water levels reached 30-40 centimeters, making it challenging for sedans to pass and slowing traffic considerably.

Flooding also impacted other areas such as Cha-am Municipal Fresh Market, the road behind the old Cha-am Provincial Electricity Authority office, and in front of Cha-am Police Station, where water levels reached around 20-30 centimeters. Police, highway officials, and local rescue teams have been deployed to manage traffic in these areas, using signal lights to assist motorists and prevent accidents.







One notable incident occurred under the Santorini Cha-am overpass, where a pickup truck attempted to cross through deep water, causing its engine to fail and the vehicle to be partially submerged. Rescue crews were called to the scene and had to tow the vehicle out.

Elsewhere, streets near Cha-am Beach saw water levels of 20-30 centimeters. Additionally, the final exam day at Municipal School 1 had to be postponed, with primary and secondary school students rescheduled to take their exams the following day due to the severe weather and flooding.

In Romsuk Village, heavy rain caused flooding up to 30-40 centimeters, with water entering homes and affecting dozens of households. Residents have been working together to salvage belongings and clean up. The rain continues to fall, worsening the situation.

The city of Phetchaburi is also experiencing continuous rain and flooding, particularly in the municipal area, with many underpasses flooded and impassable. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as floodwaters remain high and await drainage.







































