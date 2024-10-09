Extra flood relief approved for Chiang Rai households

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – The Ministry of Interior has announced an additional 10,000 baht allowance per household to assist flood-affected residents in Chiang Rai with cleaning up mud and debris. This new allocation is separate from the 9,000 baht compensation previously approved by the Cabinet, bringing the total relief package to over 3 billion baht. The funds will target households where government agencies have been unable to provide direct cleaning support.



The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), in coordination with the Comptroller General’s Department, has cleared this allowance, which will be drawn from the central emergency relief budget at the provincial level. Surveys will be conducted to identify households that managed their own cleaning or hired outside help, enabling swift disbursement of funds to cover their expenses.







Local authorities will evaluate each case based on the level of impact to ensure fair distribution of resources. The ministry has urged residents who believe their needs have not been met to come forward and claim their entitlement to ensure comprehensive support.

The Ministry of Interior will closely oversee the process to provide timely assistance and effective recovery for all affected households, prioritizing efforts to restore normalcy in the hardest-hit areas. (NNT)





































