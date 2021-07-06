Sanlorenzo Asia takes order for a new build Sanlorenzo 52Steel Superyacht

Sanlorenzo Asia, a division of Simpson Marine, is delighted to announce the sale of a new build Sanlorenzo 52Steel superyacht

5 July 2021, Singapore – Sanlorenzo Asia, a division of Simpson Marine, is delighted to announce the sale of a new build Sanlorenzo 52Steel superyacht, with the buyer represented by Julien Solari, Senior Yacht Broker and Singapore Country Manager at Simpson Marine.







“I’m particularly delighted about this sale as it represents the beginning of a fascinating journey for this owner who took advantage of the availability of a quick delivery for the 52Steel,” says Julien Solari. “It is always a pleasure to work alongside an owner during the design phase and to share ideas whilst watching the build take form. We are excited for the launch next summer and look forward to witnessing many happy moments aboard this new yacht, cruising all of Asia and beyond. The Sanlorenzo shipyard has been of great support and assistance and the yacht itself is a wonderful example of their expertise in superyacht design, elegance, and refinement. Having achieved many awards, the internationally acclaimed 52Steel is without doubt my favourite superyacht in the sub-500GT market and the team and I are delighted that the owner and his family have entrusted us in accompanying them on this exceptional journey.”







The iconic 52Steel superyacht has been a significant innovation in superyacht design and marked a real breakthrough in the industry. Spanning five decks, the design offers features usually only available on much larger yachts of 65m+. One of these technological innovations and challenges is the ground-breaking aft section on the main deck. This space, which is the work of the technical department of Sanlorenzo’s superyacht division, is a design solution that includes a large swimming pool on the main deck, with a fully transparent floor that allows natural light to filter into the beach club below. The pool is also equipped with a Jacuzzi and counter-current swimming options. The stunning beach club below features two folding terraces, one on each side of the yacht, that serve as platforms with direct access to the sea.

The same beach club area becomes a tender garage with a controlled flooding system, for the storage of a tender up to eight metres in length. This part of the yacht also houses a fully equipped, customised gym for its owner.

The external lines are a natural evolution of the Sanlorenzo superyacht range and the yacht perpetuates Sanlorenzo’s refined style. The yacht’s profile impresses with simple, clean lines and two rows of extensive windows on the main and upper decks. The glass side deck bulwarks allow for cleaner lines and abundant natural light inside.

The Sanlorenzo 52Steel offers accommodation for 12 guests in five suites, spread out over one master, two doubles and two twin cabins, with two additional Pullman berths. There is plenty of room for the entire family to join the yacht on any adventure.







“This sale represents a significant milestone for all parties involved with the 52Steel being the largest Sanlorenzo sold in Asia to date,” says Nick Stratton, Sanlorenzo Asia Sales Manager. “This proves, once again, the growing importance of this region on the superyacht scene. With two Sanlorenzo superyachts already delivered to Asia this year and two more under construction, our team are hard at work and committed to delivering excellence to our trusting owners. New models, including the much talked about 44 X-SPACE, will only help to strengthen Sanlorenzo’s presence in Asia even further.”

The new 52Steel is due for completion in the summer 2022 and will arrive in Asia soon afterwards. She will be joining the ever expanding Sanlorenzo fleet in the region including iconic models such as the 500EXP, The Alloy, SD126, SX112, and SL102 Asymmetric to name but a few.



































