San Nok Wua mountain trail in Kanchanaburi to reopen on October 6

The Khao Laem National Park announces that Khao San Nok Wua, the highest mountain in Kanchanaburi province, is going to reopen from 6 October 2023 to 11 February 2024, to enable tourists to admire its beauty.

The mountain, located in the north of Khao Laem National Park, Sangklaburi district, is 1,767 meters above sea level. The mountaintop looks like the hump of a cow, which is where the name came from. On the mountain peak, visitors can experience the sea of fog, with a 360-degree scenic view of the surrounding mountain and Vajiralongkorn Dam. Along the trail route, which is nine kilometers, hikers pass through tropical rain forest, mixed deciduous forest, hill evergreen forest, and savanna forest, and they’ll find a great variety of plant species.







To enter the national park, tourists are advised to register via the QueQ application in advance, because of the limited number of groups allowed to enter the park per day. Prepare physically and check the readiness of necessary items for hiking; good planning is strongly recommended, since it takes around six hours to reach the mountain peak. (PRD)













