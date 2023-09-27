50 villagers rescued after being stranded in forest due to flash flood in Chaiyaphum

More than 50 villagers, collecting mushroom in the forest were trapped by a flash flood triggered by heavy rain in Chaiyaphum province. Local authorities successfully carried out a safe rescue operation.

Officials from Huai Ton Subdistrict Administration Office, Muang Chaiyaphum District, mobilized a rescue team to aid over 50 villagers who had ventured into the forest on Phu Lan Kha mountain range to collect mushrooms. The heavy rainfall caused various forest streams to overflow, blocking their way back.







The villagers explained that they had traveled from different districts to hunt for mushrooms for sale and consumption. As they were exploring the forest, heavy rain began to pour, forcing them to seek shelter under a large tree.

During this time, they heard what sounded like rushing water from the mountain before a torrential flood swept away three of their companions, who subsequently went missing.







Both local and non-local villagers, including mushroom traders who had entered the area to buy mushrooms, were found stranded. They were provided with assistance. As for the three missing individuals, they were discovered clinging to tree branches over 2 kilometers away from the point where they were swept away, and they were safely rescued.

The situation in Chaiyaphum province remains precarious as continuous rainfall persists, particularly in areas near Phu Lan Kha mountain range.

Forest streams have overflowed, flooding low-lying areas, primarily comprising agricultural fields, rice paddies, and roads. (TNA)













