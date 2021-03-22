Finland ranked the happiest country while Thailand comes second best in ASEAN

Thailand was ranked the 54th happiest country in the world, while Finland was the happiest country for the fourth consecutive year among 149 nations evaluated.



According to the World Happiness Report 2021, Singapore was the best-ranked in ASEAN at 32nd. Philippines ranked 61st, Vietnam jumped four places to 79th, ahead of Malaysia at 81st, Indonesia at 82nd and Cambodia at 114th.







The ranking was based on gross domestic product, social welfare, healthy life expectancy, level of freedom, generosity as well as perception of corruption in the country. (NNT)













