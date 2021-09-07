Samui to become ‘Sandbox’ to accommodate increasing number of tourists

Koh Samui will replace the ‘Samui Plus Model’ to promote tourism with the more liberal ‘sandbox’ program from October 1st.

Under the ‘Samui Plus’ Model, the islands of Pha Nga and Phuket have been open to tourists who are fully vaccinated since July 15th. From July 15th to September 1st, over 524 tourists visited under this program.







District chief Teerapong Chuaychoo said there have been 576 advance bookings by tourists from September to October, totaling 7,171 room nights. Hotel bookings are expected to exceed 10,000 nights when the COVID-19 measures are lifted in October, according to the government’s plan.

He said the ‘sandbox’ program will require visitors to complete 14 nights in Samui before being allowed to visit other Thai destinations. They must also test negative for COVID-19 two more times, on day 6-7 and day 12-13. (NNT)



























