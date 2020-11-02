Samui Island ready for foreign tourists with its alternative local state quarantine facilities

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha is visiting Samui Island to check on the readiness of the island to open up for foreign tourists before going to Phuket Island for a Cabinet retreat tomorrow.







The prime minister inspected screening processes for tourists on Samui Island, management of alternative local state quarantine facilities at the Sheraton Samui Resort and traveler tracking system at the Samui Smart City Command Center.

He will later travel to Phuket to discuss the tourism rehabilitation with local tourism and tourism-related operators and to meet governors of six Andaman coastal provinces to accelerate development of infrastructure, linking the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

On Nov 3, he will preside over the Cabinet retreat at the Splash Beach Resort in Phuket’s Thalang district and will visit the old town area before returning to Bangkok. (TNA)











