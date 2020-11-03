Chiang Mai highest peak ‘Doi Inthanon’ temperature drop fascinates tourists in November

Tourists flocked to Doi Inthanon mount, the highest peak of Thailand, to experience cold weather as temperature dropped to 9 degree Celsius Monday morning.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mercury in many provinces across Thailand has continued to drop with a strong high-pressure system. The winter breeze attracts tourists to savor the sunrise and sea of fog on Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint.

In the northeastern province of Loei, mercury fell to 16 degree Celsius at the iconic Phu Kradueng National Park.

The province’s mountains draw sightseers to savor serene sights of sea of fog. Villagers and highland tribes offer services at one of the top favourite winter tourist attractions. (TNA)









Loading…























