Samui Extra Plus hotels launched for international visitors to the island

There are currently 12 ‘Samui Extra Plus’ hotels available for international visitors under the ‘Samui Plus’ programme.

During the first 14 nights, international visitors are required to book accommodation for the first 7 nights in a ‘Samui Extra Plus’ hotel on Ko Samui only, and the remaining 7 nights in a ‘SHA Plus’ hotel either on Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao before being able to travel to other destinations in Thailand.







To book a Samui Extra Plus hotel, travellers must contact the hotel directly via email. Below is the choice of Samui Extra Plus properties, in their respective locations around Samui with a breakdown of the room types available, or download the list from this link.



Bophut

**Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa

Room types: 55 rooms

Contact: Ms. Nisakul Sangpraserd at [email protected]

*The Briza Beach Resort Samui

Room types: 8 Deluxe Balcony Rooms, 8 Deluxe Plunge Pool Rooms, 2 Two-bedroom Private Pool Villas, and 2 Oceanfront Villas with Private Pool

Contact: Mr. Viwat Sritiraj or Mr. Pichet Walahucha at [email protected] or [email protected]

Moonstone Villa

Room types: Six-bedroom Villa

Contact: Ms. Chootiya Timmers at [email protected]







**Panacea Villa

Room types: Six-bedroom Praana Villa, Five-bedroom Avasara Villa, Five-bedroom Atulya Villa, Four-bedroom Kalya Villa, and Four-bedroom Purana Villa

Contact: Ms. Chootiya Timmers at [email protected]

*The Samui Beach Resort

Room types: 4 Villas

Contact: Ms. Sudaporn Moonsarn at [email protected]

Lamai Beach

Aura Samui Best Beach

Room types: 30 rooms

Contact: Ms. Phuangpet Mingjan at [email protected]









*The Lamai Samui

Room types: 14 Villas

Contact: Ms. Tippawan Kanwong at [email protected]

Maenam

*Fair House Villas & Spa

Room types: 20 Garden Villas, 5 Seaview Garden Villas, 5 Sunset Suites, 5 Ocean Suites, 7 Pool Villas, 2 Beachfront Pool Villa, and 2 Two-bedroom Beachfront Pool Villas

Contact: Ms. Napaphat Choknithithanakul at [email protected]

Clay Beach Villa

Room types: 3 Five-bedroom Villas

Contact: Ms. Chootiya Timmers at [email protected]







Maret

*Rocky’s Boutique Resort

Room types: 8 Deluxe Garden View Rooms, 14 Junior Suites Ocean View, and 16 Deluxe Garden Pool Villas

Contact: Ms. Junya Waluang at [email protected]

*The Spa Resorts Samui

Room types: 24 Garden of Eden rooms, and 1 Shangrila Suite

Contact: Ms. Phasikarath Chaimongkol at [email protected], or Ms. Pattareeya Jittipinyoying at [email protected]







Taling-ngam

*AVANI+ Samui

Room types: 42 rooms

Contact: Mr. Niran Jindadum at [email protected], or [email protected]

Samui Extra Plus hotels are alternative quarantine (AQ) hotels, and have been specially assigned for the Samui Plus programme. The Samui Extra Plus label is to differentiate them from the AQ system, as there are also AQ hotels available on Ko Samui.









All Samui Extra Plus hotels are acknowledged by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Royal Thai Embassy/Consulate-General processing of the Certificate of Entry (COE) application specifically under the Samui Plus programme.

In addition, the above hotels marked with * are SHA Plus-certified hotels, which meets the necessary measures to control COVID-19, and also that 70% of its workforce has been fully vaccinated. Those marked with are SHA-certified means that they have COVID-19 control measures in place but vaccination for its workforce has yet to reach the 70% criteria.

The list of Samui Extra Plus hotels is subject to change without prior notice.























