Samui Extra Plus hotels launched for international visitors to the island

There are currently 12 ‘Samui Extra Plus’ hotels available for international visitors under the ‘Samui Plus’ programme.
During the first 14 nights, international visitors are required to book accommodation for the first 7 nights in a ‘Samui Extra Plus’ hotel on Ko Samui only, and the remaining 7 nights in a ‘SHA Plus’ hotel either on Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao before being able to travel to other destinations in Thailand.
To book a Samui Extra Plus hotel, travellers must contact the hotel directly via email. Below is the choice of Samui Extra Plus properties, in their respective locations around Samui with a breakdown of the room types available, or download the list from this link.
Bophut
**Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa
Room types: 55 rooms
Contact: Ms. Nisakul Sangpraserd at [email protected]
*The Briza Beach Resort Samui
Room types: 8 Deluxe Balcony Rooms, 8 Deluxe Plunge Pool Rooms, 2 Two-bedroom Private Pool Villas, and 2 Oceanfront Villas with Private Pool
Contact: Mr. Viwat Sritiraj or Mr. Pichet Walahucha at [email protected] or [email protected]
Moonstone Villa
Room types: Six-bedroom Villa
Contact: Ms. Chootiya Timmers at [email protected]
**Panacea Villa
Room types: Six-bedroom Praana Villa, Five-bedroom Avasara Villa, Five-bedroom Atulya Villa, Four-bedroom Kalya Villa, and Four-bedroom Purana Villa
Contact: Ms. Chootiya Timmers at [email protected]
*The Samui Beach Resort
Room types: 4 Villas
Contact: Ms. Sudaporn Moonsarn at [email protected]
Lamai Beach
Aura Samui Best Beach
Room types: 30 rooms
Contact: Ms. Phuangpet Mingjan at [email protected]
*The Lamai Samui
Room types: 14 Villas
Contact: Ms. Tippawan Kanwong at [email protected]
Maenam
*Fair House Villas & Spa
Room types: 20 Garden Villas, 5 Seaview Garden Villas, 5 Sunset Suites, 5 Ocean Suites, 7 Pool Villas, 2 Beachfront Pool Villa, and 2 Two-bedroom Beachfront Pool Villas
Contact: Ms. Napaphat Choknithithanakul at [email protected]
Clay Beach Villa
Room types: 3 Five-bedroom Villas
Contact: Ms. Chootiya Timmers at [email protected]
Maret
*Rocky’s Boutique Resort
Room types: 8 Deluxe Garden View Rooms, 14 Junior Suites Ocean View, and 16 Deluxe Garden Pool Villas
Contact: Ms. Junya Waluang at [email protected]
*The Spa Resorts Samui
Room types: 24 Garden of Eden rooms, and 1 Shangrila Suite
Contact: Ms. Phasikarath Chaimongkol at [email protected], or Ms. Pattareeya Jittipinyoying at [email protected]
Taling-ngam
*AVANI+ Samui
Room types: 42 rooms
Contact: Mr. Niran Jindadum at [email protected], or [email protected]
Samui Extra Plus hotels are alternative quarantine (AQ) hotels, and have been specially assigned for the Samui Plus programme. The Samui Extra Plus label is to differentiate them from the AQ system, as there are also AQ hotels available on Ko Samui.
All Samui Extra Plus hotels are acknowledged by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Royal Thai Embassy/Consulate-General processing of the Certificate of Entry (COE) application specifically under the Samui Plus programme.
In addition, the above hotels marked with * are SHA Plus-certified hotels, which meets the necessary measures to control COVID-19, and also that 70% of its workforce has been fully vaccinated. Those marked with are SHA-certified means that they have COVID-19 control measures in place but vaccination for its workforce has yet to reach the 70% criteria.
The list of Samui Extra Plus hotels is subject to change without prior notice.