Sak Surin shows optimistic signs of recovery, ready to meet public on Aug 29

Thai elephant Sak Surin is showing optimistic signs of recovery, as the Thai Elephant Conservation Center in Lampang prepares to allow the general public to visit the elephant starting August 29.

The Thai Elephant Conservation Center in Lampang province will permit the general public to meet Sak Surin, a Thai elephant that has been transported from Sri Lanka back to Thailand due to health concerns. The public will be able to visit Sak Surin during the daily visiting period of 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM from August 29 onwards.







Phettisak Sombatphutorn, a veterinarian at the Thai Elephant Conservation Center, said Sak Surin’s health has continued to improve, with the latest test for parasites and diseases all returning negative. The elephant’s infected wounds on both of his hips have also been healing and he can now eat and drink as well as defecate normally, and is able to sleep on the ground for about 1-3 hours each night.

The caretaker team had earlier performed a pedicure for Sak Surin, as the elephant was found with poor feet and nail health due to prolonged standing on hard floors. The elephant is expected to walk more comfortably and experience improved health and hygiene of his feet and nails after the procedure. (NNT)













