BlackPink celebrates 8th anniversary with fans at ‘BORN PINK’ concert film premiere

BlackPink’s highly anticipated reunion did not disappoint fans as the four members—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—stepped out in coordinated black outfits for the pink carpet event at the premiere of their concert film, “BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN CINEMAS,” on August 9, Seoul, South Korea.

The concert film captures moments from BlackPink’s “BORN PINK” world tour, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at their journey across the globe.







For the pink carpet, each member showcased her unique style in black. Jisoo received praise for her sweet, goddess-like appearance, while Jennie looked chic in a short black dress. Rosé stunned in a black mini dress, her hair and style giving her a doll-like appearance. Lisa stood out with her edgy look, pairing pants with a cool, yet slightly playful, demeanor that had fans smiling.

During the event, Jennie was seen stepping behind Jisoo at one point, sparking rumors that she was wiping away tears. While some believed she was simply trying to cool down and wipe away sweat, many fans shared photos suggesting that Jennie was overcome with emotion and moved by the love from their supporters.







To mark their 8th anniversary since debut, the four members also joined together to blow out the candles on a pink cake, celebrating this special milestone with their fans.









































