Canada joins Europe in push to shield children from social media

OTTAWA, Canada – The Canadian government has introduced sweeping digital safety legislation that would prohibit children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms unless those services meet government-approved safety standards, marking one of the most ambitious attempts yet to regulate young people’s online activity. The proposed law, unveiled on Wednesday, follows similar action taken by Australia, which became the first country in the world to adopt legislation restricting social media access for minors.







In addition to social media restrictions, the bill seeks to impose stronger safeguards on artificial intelligence chatbots and other digital platforms. The legislation would establish a dedicated digital regulator responsible for setting and enforcing safety standards across online services. Companies found in violation of the rules could face penalties of up to 3% of their global revenue or 10 million Canadian dollars (approximately 244 million baht), whichever amount is greater. Mark Miller, Canada’s Minister of Identity and Culture, said social media platforms and AI chatbots are designed to capture and hold users’ attention, often in ways that can negatively affect young people.

According to Miller, excessive exposure to such technologies has been linked to growing concerns over anxiety, isolation, and depression among Canadian youth. He argued that the proposed legislation would help create a safer environment for children by encouraging more real-world interaction and allowing students to focus more effectively on their education. The legislation comes amid increasing scrutiny of technology companies and AI developers. Public debate intensified after families affected by one of Canada’s deadliest mass shootings filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the company was aware the gunman had used ChatGPT to help plan the attack but failed to alert authorities. The claims remain part of ongoing legal proceedings. Canada is not alone in pursuing tougher digital safety measures. Several European countries, including France, Denmark, and Poland, are considering stricter regulations on children’s access to social media and online services.







Meanwhile, Greece announced in April that it plans to prohibit children under 15 from accessing social media platforms, with the restrictions scheduled to take effect in January 2027.

Canadian officials estimate that the proposed legislation could take approximately one year to pass through Parliament. If approved, an additional 18 months may be required to establish the new digital regulatory authority and implement the rules. Supporters argue that the measures are necessary to address growing concerns about online harms and the impact of digital technologies on young people’s mental health, while critics are expected to raise questions about enforcement, privacy, and the practical challenges of verifying users’ ages online. (TNA)

















































