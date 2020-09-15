Sadao border checkpoint closed to Thai citizens in Malaysia for 14 days

Stringent measures are in place along Thai borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while the border checkpoint at Sadao is closed to Thai citizens in Malaysia for 14 days.







Sadao border checkpoint, in Songkhla province, on the Thai-Malaysian border, is temporarily closed to Thai people in Malaysia who had planned to return to Thailand in the 14 days September 12th-25th, 2020. However, the measure does not affect the transportation of goods between Thailand and Malaysia through Sadao border checkpoint.









The Royal Thai Embassy in Malaysia has advised Thai people wishing to return to Thailand by land between 12th and 25th September 2020, to register for a travel certificate by choosing another border checkpoint, namely Betong Yala Checkpoint, Su Ngai Kolok Checkpoint in Narathiwat Province, or Wang Prachan Checkpoint in Satun Province.



This is because Malaysia has closed its Bukit Kayu Hitam border checkpoint, opposite Sadao in Songkhla, until September 25th to control the spread of Covid-19 in Kedah state where there are more than 100 COVID-19 patients, the highest number in Malaysia.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Malaysia has suggested that Thais who had registered earlier to enter the country via Sadao Checkpoint between now and Sept 25th, should re-register and choose from Betong, Sungai Kolok and Wang Prachan checkpoints, which remain open. (NNT)











