Model electric boat tested for Saen Saeb canal in Bangkok

The Marine Department is satisfied with the test run of a model electric boat on Saen Saeb canal, which will help improve passenger boat service in Bangkok to be environmentally-friendly.

Marine Department Director General, Wittaya Yamuang said that the test run of the eco-friendly passenger boat on Saen Saeb canal took about 20 minutes.







The boat ran at 22 km./h for four kilometres from Phan Fah Lilat pier to Pratunam pier without noise pollution.

The department selected Kasetsart University to study and build the 100-seater commuter boat with electric powered engine to reduce pollution.

The boat made of alluminium can travel 60 kilometres for each charge and more tests will be conducted in line with the department’s safety standard. (TNA)











