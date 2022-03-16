CPF welcomes Saudi approval of Thai poultry

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) has welcomed the recent move by Saudi Arabia to greenlight chicken imports from Thailand.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, director and member of the CBF executive committee, said five of the 11 factories approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to import chilled, frozen and processed chicken are operated by CPF.



He reiterated that Saudi Arabia is a high potential market with a population of more than 35.6 million. It is also a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, for which food makes up 52.7% of imports.

According to the CPF executive, the Saudi population consumes about 1.5 million metric tons of chicken a year.







Prasit also noted that CPF was the number one Thai exporter to the country prior to an import ban. He said the company will be able to produce and export chicken to Saudi Arabia by the end of this month or the beginning of next month.

The Middle Eastern kingdom has the capacity to import 590,000 tons of chicken annually.

Prasit expressed gratitude to the Thai government and all relevant agencies for restoring relations with Saudi Arabia. (NNT)

































