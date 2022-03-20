Russia-Ukraine conflict and hot weather drive up cost of Thai eggs

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has announced that farm-front eggs can now be sold for up to 3 baht, 20 satang per egg, which will allow hen raisers to continue operating without overly burdening consumers.

Higher prices of animal feed due at least in part to the Russia-Ukraine conflict have driven up costs for farmers rearing livestock. Hotter weather conditions have meanwhile led to lower egg yields and smaller eggs at chicken farms, effectively diminishing the income of farmers. Those raising egg hens are now urging the Ministry of Commerce to raise its price cap on eggs to reflect the higher costs.



Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, recently disclosed that he had discussed at length the subject of egg production costs with several agencies and entities. These include the Department of Livestock Development; the Office of Agricultural Economics; the Association of Hen Egg Farmers, Traders and Exporters; and the Layer Farmer Association.







The director-general confirmed that the cost of rearing egg hens has indeed risen, as reported by the farmers themselves. According to the Department of Livestock Development, the cost of production is now 2 baht, 94 satang per egg.

Wattanasak added that 700,000-800,000 tons of corn is expected to enter the market over the next 2-3 months. Relevant agencies will also be relaxing import criteria for animal feed raw materials. Both developments are expected to help alleviate the animal feed situation.(NNT)

































