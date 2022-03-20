Thailand adjusts quarantine scheme for foreigners entering Thailand

The Government has predicted that, at the end of May and into June this year, there will be a decline in the state of COVID-19, and from 1 July, it is hopeful that the situation in Thailand will be in an endemic or post-pandemic state. This also requires good management and cooperation from all sectors. For instance, treatment should be swift and accessible for everyone. At present, the fatality rate is lower than 0.1 percent. The booster vaccination process should be more than 60 percent all over the country, especially in the elderly populace.



The CCSA general meeting declared that the Emergency Decree will be extended for two months, from 1 April to 31 May 2022, to control the COVID-19 situation in Thailand.

From 18 March 2022, COVID-19 zoning will be redesigned in three categories of zones, as follows: Controlled Area, High Surveillance Area, and Pilot Tourism/ Sandbox Area.







From 1 April 2022, measures for traveling entering Thailand will be adjusted, as follows:

— For travelers who enter Thailand in the quarantine scheme, quarantine will be required for only 5 days for those who are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

— For all schemes, after arrival, travelers will be required take an RT-PCR test on day 0 and self-ATK on day 5.

— The minimum coverage for a COVID-19 treatment insurance policy is 20,000 US dollars. Thai nationals and returning expats are exempt from this requirement.



Measures to reduce the risk of infections during the Songkran Festival are as follows:

Water splashing and traditional activities, such as “rod nam dam hua,” are allowed to be held in line with the COVID-Free Setting measures;

Foam parties, selling and drinking alcohol in the venue are not allowed;





Those who attend Songkran activities in closed spaces must wear masks and maintain physical distancing at all times;

Water splashing is not allowed in public areas such as roads.


































