Russell ‘Gladiator’ Crowe impressed with charms of Bangkok and Phuket

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe is enjoying his time in Thailand, both in Bangkok and Phuket, while filming his next Hollywood blockbuster, ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’.

In the movie, the Australian actor plays an avid tourist in Bangkok.

One of his impressions about Thailand he said on Twitter: “When the sun did come out it was beyond gorgeous. Thai people are so friendly, so welcoming and of course the food is just amazing.”







Crowe visited the kingdom under the Phuket Sandbox program in late September and was staying at Amanpuri luxury resort in Phuket. He is now in the capital travelling to many places, capturing and posting selfies.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was proud of Phuket when the Hollywood star Russell Crowe admired the atmosphere, foods and beautiful places on the island province.

The prime minister responded to Mr. Crowe’s photographs and posts on his Twitter account @russellcrowe about Phuket where the world-renowned star had been quarantined for 14 days before film-making in Bangkok.

Gen Prayut said he was grateful for good cooperation from officials, vendors and people in Phuket who contributed to the successful Phuket Sandbox reopening initiative.

Thailand was a major destination for film-making and his government would continue with its efforts towards more disease control relaxation to further facilitate the activity, the prime minister said. (TNA)













































