Thailand administers Pfizer vaccine to 68,000 students in Nonthaburi

About 68,000 students in Nonthaburi province will be inoculated against COVID-19 with the vaccine made by Pfizer from Oct 15 to 17 ahead of the next school term in November.







The inoculation for students aged 12-18 years was set at the IMPACT convention and exhibition complex in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi from 8am to 6pm during the three-day period. About 1,200 medical workers intended to give the vaccine to more than 20,000 students a day there.



The Pak Kret police station advised motorists to avoid roads near the complex as it expected traffic congestion there during the period. (TNA)

































