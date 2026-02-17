RTN questions reports of Cambodian seizure, says vessel may no longer be Thai-owned

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy has issued a clarification after media reports claimed that Cambodian maritime patrol authorities seized a Thai fishing vessel on February 14, saying preliminary checks suggest the vessel may no longer be Thai-owned and that the reported information could be inaccurate.

Rear Adm Parach Rattanachaipan said a review of official records found the boat’s fishing license expired in October 2024. The former owner informed authorities that he sold the vessel to a Cambodian national earlier this year and no longer has control over it. Based on these findings, the vessel involved in the incident may not be registered in Thailand.







The Navy reiterated that Thai operators seeking to enter Cambodian waters must obtain prior authorization under maritime border control regulations. Unauthorized cross-border travel or transport of goods without official approval is considered a legal violation and may result in prosecution.

Although no requests for assistance have been made, the Navy said it stands ready to provide humanitarian support in line with international procedures once formal coordination is established. Officials also urged fishermen and other seafarers to comply strictly with maritime laws and security measures to protect lives, property, and bilateral relations. (NNT)



































