AOT posts 4.65 billion baht Q1 profit as passenger growth pushes airports near capacity

BANGKOK, Thailand – Airports of Thailand (AOT) reported a net profit of 4.65 billion baht for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, supported by continued growth in air travel. Total revenue for the October–December 2025 period reached 17.33 billion baht, while aeronautical revenue increased 0.67 percent year-over-year to 8.86 billion baht.

Across the six airports under AOT’s management, flight movements rose 1.82 percent from a year earlier to 208,281, including 116,594 international and 91,687 domestic flights. Passenger traffic climbed 2.50 percent to 34.47 million travelers, comprising 20.92 million international passengers and 13.55 million domestic passengers.







Rising passenger volumes have driven higher infrastructure utilization, with some airports nearing their capacity limits. The company said this adds urgency to expansion projects at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai airports to accommodate future growth.

Upon completion of the expansion plans in 2034, the six airports are expected to have a combined annual passenger capacity of about 214.5 million. The upgrades are expected to help support sustained traffic growth and strengthen long-term revenue streams across AOT’s network. (NNT)



































