Royal Thai Police orders nationwide review after Songkhla firearms incident

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has ordered a nationwide update of high-risk individual records and a review of tactical response procedures following a recent firearms incident in Songkhla province. RTP Commissioner-General Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet directed officers to step up public safety measures and strengthen preparedness for serious violent situations.

Deputy Commissioner-General Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot conveyed the order during a visit to Thung Lung Police Station, where he led a command meeting in response to the incident. Officers were instructed to update and maintain current data on individuals considered high risk, examine operational gaps exposed by the case, and reinforce preventive measures to reduce the likelihood of similar events.







Police leadership said cases involving violent behavior must be treated as serious threats to public security and addressed with urgency to maintain public confidence. Provincial commands nationwide have been told to review response tactics and ensure that each police station has an operational unit capable of handling major incidents, including armed robbery and other violent crimes.

Authorities have also been directed to expand surveillance coordination by linking the IBOC camera system with CCTV networks at local schools to improve monitoring and strengthen emergency response capabilities. (NNT)



































