Ombudsman orders Election Commission to explain ballot barcodes within seven days

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the Election Commission (EC) to clarify within seven days the use of barcodes and QR codes on election ballots, following complaints that the practice may violate the constitution.

The inquiry comes after several petitions, including those from lawyer Phattarapong Supakson and independent scholars, alleged that the codes could allow authorities to trace votes back to individual voters.







Such traceability would breach Article 85 of the Constitution and Section 96 of the MP Election Act, which mandate a secret ballot.

If the Ombudsman finds the complaints have merit, the matter will be forwarded to the Constitutional Court for a final ruling. If not, the case will be dismissed. (TNA)




































