Thai Bankers’ Association credits policy coordination for Thailand’s stronger-than-expected 2025 growth

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Bankers’ Association (TBA) has reported that Thailand’s stronger-than-expected economic growth in late 2025 reflects effective government policy and close coordination with the private sector. Data from the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council showed fourth-quarter GDP expanded 2.5 percent, surpassing earlier projections of 1.3 percent. Full-year growth reached 2.4 percent, above the previous forecast range of 2.0 to 2.2 percent, while the 2026 outlook has been revised upward to between 1.5 and 2.5 percent.







According to the TBA, the improved performance came despite global uncertainty and domestic structural constraints. The agency credited clear policy direction and timely implementation, supported by cooperation with the private sector, for enabling economic measures to deliver measurable results within a relatively short period.

TBA officials said short-term stimulus under the “Quick Big Win” framework helped stabilize conditions while laying groundwork for longer-term progress. Clear assignment of responsible agencies, defined targets, and timelines reduced policy overlap and improved execution. Transparent communication on fiscal discipline and the medium-term fiscal framework also strengthened stability and investor confidence.



The association noted that enhanced data integration under the “Connect the Dots” program has improved oversight of financial flows and virtual asset transactions, helping curb illicit activity and ease pressure on the baht. The TBA added that sustaining momentum will depend on clarity in government formation, timely approval of the fiscal 2027 budget, and efficient public spending, along with continued efforts to address high household debt, SME competitiveness, and regulatory transparency. (NNT)



































