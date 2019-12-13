Royal Thai Navy holds ceremony to bless royal barges

BANGKOK – The Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, Admiral Luechai Ruddit, presided over a religious ceremony to pay homage to the guardian goddess of the royal barges, which were used in the procession to celebrate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s coronation earlier this year.

The ceremony took place at the Thonburi Naval Dockyard of the Naval Dockyard Department, Bangkok, Dec 12. The event was held according to tradition to give moral support to the 2,200 oarsmen who were to row the 52 royal barges during the procession in the afternoon.

During the ceremony, Admiral Luechai presented garlands to pay homage to the guardian goddess of Suphannahong, Anantanakkharat, Anekkachatphuchong and Narai Song Suban – His Majesty King Rama IX royal barges. The navy chief then presented garlands to pay homage to the guardian goddess of other barges, such as Thong Kwan Fa, Thong Ba Bin and barges with animal figureheads.

Admiral Luechai then posed for an official group photo with the oarsmen, representatives of different organizations, as well as teachers and students from Satri Wat Rakhang School who made fresh garlands for the barges and presented them to the navy this morning.

According to Thai beliefs, each boat has a guardian goddess to protect the vessel from any trouble or accidents. Since ancient times, Thai people have held rituals to pay homage to the guardian goddess and to give moral support to sailors.