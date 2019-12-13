Young Yala locals receive international innovation prizes

YALA – A deodorant sheet innovation developed by Thai students has won a gold medal award at the Seoul International Invention Fair 2019, promoting innovations utilizing local farm items.

Miss Nurida Maerah, Miss Patma Mohlor, and Miss Saviyah Jakapiya, three Thai students from Thamavitya Mulniti School, have met with the Governor of Yala after receiving a gold medal from Seoul International Invention Fair 2019 in South Korea, and an INNOPA Special Prize from Indonesia, for their deodorant sheet made from guava tree leaves.

The innovation is lauded for its creativity in using leftover farm materials to create new products, and helping solve waste issues.

The Governor of Yala Chaiyasit Panichpong has praised the three students as well as those involved in the Move World Together campaign for energy and the environment, which encourages students to think outside the box and create innovations that can help solve issues in their communities, and win prizes in international competitions.