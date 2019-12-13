Moonlight to interfere with Geminids meteor shower on Friday

CHIANG MAI – The Geminids meteor shower which is expected on the night of 13th December into the morning of 14th December is likely to be less than brightly visible, as moonlight is certain to interfere with the scene.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand’s (NARIT) Astronomical Academic Services Division chief Supalerk Karuehanon, said today the Geminids meteor shower this year will occur in the evening of 13th December through to the morning with the zenithal hourly rate of 140, and the radiant of the Gemini constellations over the horizon. However, this astronomical event may not be clearly observed as the moon in its waning gibbous phase that night, and will likely outshine the meteor shower.

He said interested persons should wait for the event next year when the night sky will be completely dark, and the meteor shower will be even more frequent at zenithal hourly rate OF 150.

The Geminids is caused when the Earth crosses objects left by 3200 Phaethon asteroids in the solar system. The Earth’s gravity will bring those objects down into the atmosphere, where air and gas will cause friction and heat to affect the objects resulting in meteors or fireballs as the objects burn before falling to the ground. The meteor shower is distinguishable from ordinary meteors, as the meteor shower would radiate from a radiant. The name of a meteor shower is based on the proximity of the radiant to a constellation, such as the Geminids and the Leonids.