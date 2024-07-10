Royal Thai Navy begins Royal Barge Procession rehearsals

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has initiated preparations for the Royal Barge Procession, setting the stage at the Thonburi Naval Dockyard on Arun Amarin road in Bangkok Noi district. Four revered royal barges, including, Suphannahong, Narai Song Suban HM King Rama IX, Anantanakkharat, and Anekchatphuchong, were recently transported from the National Museum of Royal Barges to the dockyard, signaling the start of rigorous training.

The navy has opened its doors to the public for the rehearsals, offering a chance to experience the intricate practices of the oarsmen. These sessions are scheduled daily from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. starting on July 10 until Friday and will continue on July 15 to July 19 and July 23 to July 26.







In addition to the on-site rehearsals, the RTN has organized a series of on-water rehearsals along the Chao Phraya River, intended to perfect the navigational and ceremonial aspects of the procession. These smaller-scale rehearsals are set for August 1, 8, 15, 22, September 3, 12, 19, 26, and October 1 and 10, 2024.

The rehearsal schedule will conclude with two major practices on October 15 and October 22, leading up to the final rehearsal on October 24, 2024. These rehearsals are considered crucial in finalizing every detail of the procession, from the synchronization of rowing to the precise alignments along the river.





































