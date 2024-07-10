Thailand – China collaboration in regional connectivity, transnational haze and crime

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a discussion with H.E. Mr. Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, during his visit to China on 10 July 2024.

Both sides agreed to further enhance Thailand – China collaboration in various dimensions. On the economic front, they aimed to strengthen cooperation on trade of agricultural products, build long-term investment partnership, promote regional connectivity, as well as exchanges at all levels, from government, political parties, businesses, and peoples. They also agreed to encourage high-level exchanges and discussed activities to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 2025.







Furthermore, both sides discussed ways to mitigate regional challenges, including transnational haze and transnational crime, as well as reiterate commitment to strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora. (MFA)











































