Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv closes temporary shelter

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has closed the temporary shelter that was established to assist Thai workers during the recent conflict near the Gaza Strip.

The shelter, operational since October 15, has facilitated the repatriation of Thai citizens through 35 flights. The closure followed the noticeable decrease in the number of Thais registering for shelter services since the beginning of the conflict on October 7.







The Embassy confirmed the last group of Thais departed on November 3, the day before the closure. Despite the shelter’s closure, the Thai government assures the continuation of efforts to repatriate citizens from Israel.

Thai workers who have returned from the war-torn area are eligible for a travel expense refund, which can be claimed at their local provincial labor office. The embassy remains accessible for assistance through multiple contact numbers and an email address provided for general and emergency inquiries.







The conflict has had a significant toll on the Thai community in Israel, with reports on November 5 indicating that 34 Thai nationals have lost their lives, and at least 19 others are currently receiving medical treatment. Additionally, 24 Thai citizens have reportedly been captured by Hamas.

To date, the repatriation efforts have successfully returned 7,831 Thai nationals to their home country.

For assistance, please contact the Embassy at the following numbers: 053-245-2826, 055-271-2201, 050-443-8094, 053-557-4115, or via email at cons[email protected]. In case of an emergency, call 054-636-8150. (NNT)



























