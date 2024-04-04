Royal Thai Air Force ready to evacuate Thais from Taiwan after earthquake

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has prepared aircraft, personnel, and equipment to evacuate Thais in Taiwan back to the country if ordered by the government.

The statement follows an earthquake in Taiwan on Wednesday morning, with a magnitude of 7.4 Richter scale off the coast of Hualien, Taiwan. The quake was felt in many areas of Taiwan, causing significant damage in some locations. There have been no reports of injured or deceased Thais so far.







Air Chief Marshal Panphakdee Pathanakul, the RTAF Commander, has ordered the Air Force to be ready for missions to evacuate Thais or to support transportation for humanitarian aid and disaster relief if coordinated by the government.







Initially, the Air Force has prepared C-130 aircraft, previously used in evacuating Thais from earthquakes in Turkey and unrest in the Republic of Sudan. This includes readiness in related aspects such as flight route consideration, destination airport readiness, and preparation for medical air transport, among others.

The Air Force will closely monitor the situation and coordinate with the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (NNT)































