Royal Thai Air Force agrees to relinquish Kantarat Golf Course in Bangkok

The Royal Thai Air Force has agreed to relinquish the Kantarat Golf Course, positioned between the runways of Don Mueang International Airport, for public development projects.

The decision came to light during discussions between Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Air Force Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul, with plans to form a joint committee to facilitate the transfer of the golf course to the government. The move is part of a broader initiative to enhance aviation facilities and expand Don Mueang Airport.







Despite initial resistance from the air force, due to concerns about potential job losses, the agreement indicates a major shift towards public interest considerations. The two leaders also discussed plans to adjust Air Force pilot training schedules to minimize disruptions to commercial flights at Don Mueang, suggesting a strategic approach to reduce airport congestion by avoiding peak hours for military exercises.







Additionally, the Air Force has consented to make parts of its Wing 1 facility in Nakhon Ratchasima available for commercial use and allow the construction of an outer ring road through an area of Wing 41 in Chiang Mai to alleviate traffic congestion in the city’s central areas.

Discussions between the two sides also covered improvements in welfare for Air Force personnel, underscoring a comprehensive dialogue aimed at balancing military needs with public and developmental priorities. (NNT)































