King Narai’s Reign Festival lights up Lopburi

Lopburi is currently hosting the King Narai’s Reign Festival 2024, an event that began on February 9th and is set to run until February 18th. The festival takes place in and around the historical King Narai’s Palace and other archaeological landmarks in the area. The annual celebration is renowned for its vivid re-enactments of significant events from the 17th century during King Narai’s rule. Each night, visitors are treated to performances at 8 pm, with no charge for admission.







The festival kicked off following a dress rehearsal that took place on the opening night. Photos and insights from the rehearsal have been shared on the TAT Lopburi Office Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TATLopburiOffice), where enthusiasts and attendees can find more details and daily updates about the ongoing festivities.

For those interested in exploring more cultural events and festivals happening across Thailand this February, additional information is available on the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s news website (www.t.ly/1N0HL).







The King Narai’s Reign Festival stands out as a highlight of the month’s cultural calendar, inviting both locals and tourists to experience the historical legacy of one of Thailand’s most celebrated monarchs. (NNT)

















































