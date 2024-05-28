Royal motorcade activist ‘Tawan’ granted bail after 100 days of detention

The Criminal Court has granted bail to Tantawan Tuatulanon, also known as ‘Tawan’ in a case under Section 116 related to the car honking incident during the royal motorcade on February 4.

This was the eighth bail request submitted by Tawan’s family.

The court granted bail under the condition that Tawan wear an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet.

Tawan’s lawyer, Kritsadang Nutcharat, from the Human Rights Lawyers Center, stated that Tawan had been on hunger strike for some time in protest of her prolonged detention since being remanded in custody.







As a result of her hunger strike, she was in a weakened state and under medical care at Thammasat University Hospital.

Despite gaining her freedom, Tawan will still require close medical supervision.

Tawan’s release comes after over 100 days of detention. She had been arrested in February on charges of sedition and related offences for allegedly attempting to interrupt a royal motorcade of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on an expressway in Bangkok. (TNA)















































