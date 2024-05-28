Eggs retail price increased to 4 baht due to market scarcity

The Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade stated that the price of mixed farm eggs has increased by 20 satang due to low supply but emphasized that this would be a short-term situation. The department continues to monitor all product prices closely, and there have been no further price increases reported. The public is urged to report any overpriced sales behavior to the hotline 1569.







Mr. Wattanasak Sueaiam, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, mentioned that four egg-laying chicken cooperatives have announced a recommended price adjustment for mixed-sized eggs at the farm gate, increasing from 3.80 baht to 4 baht per egg, an increase of 20 satang. The department has been closely monitoring egg prices and has yet to see the official announcement. He believes the price adjustment is due to a decrease in egg production, leading to a rapid supply drop while demand remains steady. He expects this to be a short-term situation and sees the price as likely to fluctuate. The department closely monitors various product prices and, despite multiple factors affecting product costs, no product groups have yet requested a price increase from the Department of Internal Trade for consideration.









If consumers feel they are being treated unfairly when purchasing goods or services, they can file a complaint through the Department of Internal Trade’s hotline 1569, provincial commerce offices, or branch offices of the Bureau of Weights and Measures nationwide. The department will investigate to ensure fairness and will strictly enforce the law if any violations are found. Failure to display product prices can result in a fine of up to 10,000 baht. Selling products or services at unreasonably high prices, hoarding products, or refusing to sell can result in up to 7 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both, under the Price of Goods and Services Act. (TNA)





































